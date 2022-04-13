Public securities: Cameroon spent CFA6bln+ on new interest payments

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury paid last April 11 a little more than CFA6 billion as interest on a loan obtained on the Beac public securities market in April 2020. The debt was raised through a 5-year Fungible Treasury bond (OTA) issue at 5.7% per year.

This new payment brings the overall amount repaid on this debt market since the beginning of April 2022 to a little more than CFA26 billion. On April 1, 2022, the Cameroonian Treasury repaid a loan of CFA20 billion contracted 26 weeks earlier through the issue of a fungible Treasury bill (BTA).

Data from the Ministry of Finance revealed that Cameroon has repaid more than CFA3 trillion in loans on the Beac's public securities market since 2011, without a single default. This makes it a creditworthy country and a credible partner for investors in this market.

BRM