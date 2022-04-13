logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 April 2022 -
Public management

Public securities: Cameroon spent CFA6bln+ on new interest payments

Public securities: Cameroon spent CFA6bln+ on new interest payments
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 13:14

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury paid last April 11 a little more than CFA6 billion as interest on a loan obtained on the Beac public securities market in April 2020. The debt was raised through a 5-year Fungible Treasury bond (OTA) issue at  5.7% per year.

This new payment brings the overall amount repaid on this debt market since the beginning of April 2022 to a little more than CFA26 billion. On April 1, 2022, the Cameroonian Treasury repaid a loan of CFA20 billion contracted 26 weeks earlier through the issue of a fungible Treasury bill (BTA).

Data from the Ministry of Finance revealed that Cameroon has repaid more than CFA3 trillion in loans on the Beac's public securities market since 2011, without a single default. This makes it a creditworthy country and a credible partner for investors in this market.

BRM

back to top

The Banking Commission of Central Africa has launched a new bank supervision platform

the-banking-commission-of-central-africa-has-launched-a-new-bank-supervision-platform
The Banking Commission of Central Africa (Cobac), the regulator of the banking sector in the Cemac zone, announced it has launched a new platform to...

Public securities: Cameroon spent CFA6bln+ on new interest payments

public-securities-cameroon-spent-cfa6bln-on-new-interest-payments
The Cameroonian Treasury paid last April 11 a little more than CFA6 billion as interest on a loan obtained on the Beac public securities market in April...

Cameroon gets ready to partake in the Francophonie economic mission to Rwanda and Gabon in July 2022

cameroon-gets-ready-to-partake-in-the-francophonie-economic-mission-to-rwanda-and-gabon-in-july-2022
The Cameroonian government is preparing to join the economic and trade mission that the Francophonie is planning in Rwanda and Gabon from July 6 to 13. In...

Internet penetration rate stagnated at 22% since 2016 despite incentives

internet-penetration-rate-stagnated-at-22-since-2016-despite-incentives
Despite game-changing efforts over the past 20 years, including the deployment of optical fiber, Cameroon remains an underdeveloped broadband Internet...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »