Cameroon: Ministry of Commerce organizes promotional sales of FMCGs to fight inflation

(Business in Cameroon) - The Mfoundi departmental delegation of the Ministry of Commerce announces the promotional sales of consumer products such as vegetable oils, rice, soap, sardines, pasta, etc. Sales start today June 13 and continue until the depletion of available stocks.

“This special operation is organized with support from the company Mama Sarl. It is aimed at helping people withstand the inflation pressures,” the ministry delegation explained, stressing that the sales will take place every working day from 10 am to 3 pm.

Currently on the local market, for example, a liter of vegetable oil costs CFA1,800 (CFA1,150 before). The prices of products such as rice, pasta, and soap have also all increased. Inflation is such that sometimes the products are not even available on the shelves.

In a note published in May 2022, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) warned that if the trend continues, the inflation rate could exceed the 3% threshold set in the Cemac sub-region.

"The rise in the prices of food and energy worldwide constitute a double threat of inflation,” warns the INS. As a result, the agency says, local businesses are likely to face more difficulties in sourcing inputs. This, in turn, could raise producer prices and thus accelerate inflation in local products, including manufactured goods and agricultural products.

Let's note that the sales campaign has already begun in other cities in the country. In Maroua, where it was launched earlier this month, the Far North regional delegate is selling vegetable oil at CFA1,150 per liter.

S.A.