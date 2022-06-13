logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 June 2022 -
BDEAC closes FY2021 with a net profit down 11.2% YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) ended the FY2021 with a net profit of CFA8.7 billion. Compared to a year before, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its highest and the net profit was CFA9.8 billion, this figure is down 11.2%.

The data was published following a Board meeting held on June 9 in Libreville, Gabon. Although the FY2021 earnings are down, BDEAC claims it has completed “5 consecutive years of exceptional results." This period corresponds to the term of Fortunato Ofa Mbo Nchama of Equatorial Guinea, who took office as president of BDEAC on March 18, 2017. During that year, the Bank achieved a net profit of CFA2.3 billion. The indicator rose to CFA11.53 billion in 2018, then CFA15.24 billion in 2019, before falling back to CFA9.8 billion in 2020 and to CFA8.7 billion in 2021. 

