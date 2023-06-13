logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 June 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon's internet domain name among the most popular in Africa, Antic says

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's internet domain name is "one of the most popular" in Africa, commented Ebot Ebot Enaw (pictured), MD of the National Agency for Information Technology and Communication (Antic), last week during the opening of the 3rd edition of the National Forum on the Domain Name System (DNS).

The event was held in Bertoua, in the East region of Cameroon. “The ".cm" domain is one of the best in Africa right now. It is reliable and stable, which is great news for developers and companies who want to be seen on the Internet. It is one of the top three most popular domain extensions on the whole continent,” confirms Albert Kamga, head of the standardization and cooperation division at Antic.

This success of the Cameroonian internet domain name came after the sharp reduction in registration fees. From CFA35,000, the fees were first reduced to CFA7,000 on May 26, 2015, to promote the domain name. Later, during a promotional campaign organized from July 1 to October 1, 2020, the fees were further reduced to CFA2,000 FCFA. During this short period, 21,476 new customers were attracted, Antic reported.

