Subscriptions for the 2023 bond issue open today, June 13

(Business in Cameroon) - Upon approval from the Cemac competition commission Cosumaf, Cameroon launched today June 13 subscriptions for its bond issue for the year. By June 30, when the subscriptions are set to close, the Cameroonian Treasury expects CFA150 billion, a downward revision from the initial CFA200 billion to align with current market conditions.

Sources close to the matter mentioned that the opening of the subscription was planned for yesterday but Cosumaf’s green light was only received in the afternoon, not giving enough time to proceed with the process.

Investment options

Cameroon has opted, for this 7th bond issue, to go for a multiple-rate public offering, the first of this kind in the Cemac area. Per this new type of operation, whose interest is tax-exempt for subscribers, investors are given four options.

First, investors can provide the Treasury with CFA40 billion, at an interest rate of 5.80% with a maturity of 3 years, including a 2-year grace period. This means that this tranche will be repaid in 2026. Another investment option will require investors to provide CFA40 billion, this time at an interest rate of 6% for a maturity of 4 years, including a 2-year grace period. The third option is CFA50 billion with an interest of 6.75% and a maturity of 6 years with a 3-year grace period, meaning the repayment period is 2027-29. For the remaining CFA20 billion, investors will be given an interest of 7.25% for an 8-year maturity and 3 years of grace. Repayment for this tranche is 2027-30.

Infrastructure projects

By the end of subscriptions, the Cameroonian Treasury aims to raise CFA58 billion, as CFA92 billion has already been secured through a firm underwriting by the consortium of arrangers selected for the transaction (Financia Capital, Afriland Bourse & Investissement, Attijari Securities Central Africa, Société Générale Capital Securities Central Africa and Upline Securities Central Africa). However, this represents the lowest underwriting volume offered to the State of Cameroon since the beginning of its financial market operations in December 2010. This poses challenges for the bond issue, especially given the current market context with a restrictive monetary policy implemented by the central bank. The central bank, Beac, is tightening liquidity to combat inflation, which restricts financing for economic agents, including governments.

According to official information, the CFA150 billion sought by Cameroon will be used to carry out infrastructure projects. In detail, 64% of the amount, or CFA 96.1 billion, will be dedicated to urban development projects to be carried out by the Ministry of Public Works; CFA23 billion will go for water supply projects; a little more than CFA16 billion will be steered toward development work at the deep-water port of Kribi and CFA15 billion to government investment interventions.

Translated by Firmine AIZAN

Written in French by BRM