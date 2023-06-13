Cameroon: 2023 Civil service job openings break the recent downward trend

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government plans to recruit 2,235 new civil servants this year, the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office (SGPM), Magloire Séraphin Fouda confirmed in a letter dated June 6.

In the letter addressed to Joseph Lé, Minister for the Civil Service and Administrative Reform (Minfopra), Magloire Séraphin Fouda stated that "(...) there are 2,685 positions available for the current year, including 2,235 for recruits and 450 for professional competitions". In response, Minfopra has signed a series of "48 decrees opening direct competitive, training, professional and selection tests in various bodies of civil servants and state employees", for the total number of positions.

This number is well above the less than 1,000 positions opened in FY2022. It also breaks the recent downward trend observed in public employee recruitment since 2018. Indeed, this number was 1,536 in 2021, 3,700 in 2020, 5,411 in 2019 and 5,179 in 2018.

Wage bill

To address the escalating wage bill, which has been straining the state budget, Cameroon has been rolling out measures to rationalize its public workforce in recent years. Data from the Ministry of Finance indicates a substantial increase in the wage bill, soaring from CFA706.1 billion in 2012 to CFA1,080.1 billion in 2021.

Also, the wage bill in Cameroon has remained above the sustainability ratio set at a maximum of 35% by the Cemac for over a decade. This ratio represents the proportion between tax and customs revenues collected in a year and state personnel expenditure.

The government plans to intensify its recruitment rationalization policy in the coming years. This includes a planned freeze on the systematic integration into the civil service of graduates of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), who generally make up the bulk of recruits each year.

Translated by Firmine AIZAN

Written in French by BRM