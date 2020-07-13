logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 July 2020
Public management

The BDEAC awarded CFAF155.05 bln for development projects in Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, and Chad

(Business in Cameroon) - The Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC) recently granted CFAF155.05 billion to Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, and Chad, according to an official release. 

The fundings validated during the BDEAC’s board of directors meeting held via videoconference on July 10, 2020, will help implement 13 projects in the above-mentioned countries, we learn.  

According to the subregional bank, the funds are granted to support the said countries "in their fights against the Covid-19 but also for the implementation of development projects" they will carry out.

The projects will be implemented in the health, water and sanitation, agribusiness, transport, and finance sectors, the BDEAC adds.

BRM

