Cameroon’s issuer profile is exposed to environmental risks (Moody’s)

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 6, 2021, US rating agency Moody’s issued a note indicating that Cameroon was one of the country’s whose issuer profiles was most susceptible to climate change.

“Cameroon's high exposure to environmental risks is reflected in its E-4 issuer profile score. Cameroon is significantly exposed to environmental risks, with the country's coastal regions facing the world's highest risks of flood-related mortality as a result of steadily rising sea levels. In addition, very high and rising temperatures pose a threat to public health and also to agricultural crops and livestock, which employ more than 60% of the country's population. This means that the severity and frequency of extreme weather events can significantly influence Cameroon's key credit metrics, such as GDP growth volatility, household incomes, and agricultural export earnings. That is why Moody's has identified Cameroon as one of the countries whose credit profiles are most susceptible to climate change,” Moody’s wrote in a recently issued note.

Environmental risks aside, Cameroon is also exposed to social risks marked notably by the social unrests in the Anglophone regions. Some key factors like “low wealth levels, income disparity, low voice, and accountability” may also pose political risks. Because of all these risks, the rating agency assigned a B2 rating on Cameroon’s Eurobond issuance

Incidentally, on June 30, 2021, Cameroon announced the success of its XAF450 billion Eurobond operation. The operation was organized to refinance the country’s first-ever Eurobond issued in 2015 and set to be amortized over the 2023-2025 period. The maturity of those new securities is 11 years while the interest rate is 5.95%, substantially lower than the 9.5% obtained in 2015. During the new operation, subscriptions were 3.2 times higher than the amount sourced by Cameroon. Indeed, the country was sourcing XAF450 billion but subscriptions went as high as XAF1,481.15 billion.

Sylvain Andzongo