camrail-promises-free-wi-fi-onboard-its-express-train-soon

(Business in Cameroon) - Freight and passenger operating company Camrail will start offering free Wifi onboard its express train. The plan was announced by Gilbert Nkana Pondy, Camrail’s Deputy General Manager in charge of passenger transport, while thanking passengers for their support over the past two years.

"(...) I also thank all our passengers and partners who have supported us over the past two years. (...) We are committed to continuing our efforts to serve you better. We are already considering offering Wi-Fi onboard very soon," he said.

According to the company's data, during its first two years of operation, Camrail's express train has made 1,394 trips, transporting 328,771 passengers between Douala and Yaoundé with daily stops in secondary cities like Edéa and rural areas such as Messondo, Eséka, Makak, and Ngoumou.

Launched on July 1st, 2021, Camrail's express train rose from the ashes of the Intercity, a fast train launched in May 2014 to connect the cities of Yaoundé and Douala daily. The activities of this train were suspended following the railway disaster that occurred on October 21st, 2016, in Eséka, resulting in the death of 79 people and injuring 600.

