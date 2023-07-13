logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 July 2023 -
Public management

Camrail promises free Wi-Fi onboard its express train soon

Camrail promises free Wi-Fi onboard its express train soon
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 13 July 2023 03:16

(Business in Cameroon) - Freight and passenger operating company Camrail will start offering free Wifi onboard its express train. The plan was announced by Gilbert Nkana Pondy, Camrail’s Deputy General Manager in charge of passenger transport, while thanking passengers for their support over the past two years. 

"(...) I also thank all our passengers and partners who have supported us over the past two years. (...) We are committed to continuing our efforts to serve you better. We are already considering offering Wi-Fi onboard very soon," he said. 

According to the company's data, during its first two years of operation, Camrail's express train has made 1,394 trips, transporting 328,771 passengers between Douala and Yaoundé with daily stops in secondary cities like Edéa and rural areas such as Messondo, Eséka, Makak, and Ngoumou.

Launched on July 1st, 2021, Camrail's express train rose from the ashes of the Intercity, a fast train launched in May 2014 to connect the cities of Yaoundé and Douala daily. The activities of this train were suspended following the railway disaster that occurred on October 21st, 2016, in Eséka, resulting in the death of 79 people and injuring 600.

BRM

back to top

GICAM-ECAM merger: ECAM members massively approve project

gicam-ecam-merger-ecam-members-massively-approve-project
During an extraordinary general assembly, earlier today (July 12), members of the employers’ organization ECAM approved its proposed merger with GICAM,...

Cameroon approves CFAF100mln funding to support University of Maroua’s incubator

cameroon-approves-cfaf100mln-funding-to-support-university-of-maroua-s-incubator
Cameroon’s Ministry of SMEs and the University of Maroua signed, on July 10, a CFAF100 million financing agreement. The agreement signed by the Minister...

Camrail promises free Wi-Fi onboard its express train soon

camrail-promises-free-wi-fi-onboard-its-express-train-soon
Freight and passenger operating company Camrail will start offering free Wifi onboard its express train. The plan was announced by Gilbert Nkana Pondy,...

Fuel subsidies: Expenditures were underestimated by CFAF200bln+ in 2022 (IMF)

fuel-subsidies-expenditures-were-underestimated-by-cfaf200bln-in-2022-imf
Cameroon’s expenditures on fuel subsidies were underestimated in 2022, the IMF reveals in its country report published, on July 10, 2023, on the country....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »