Three Cameroonian startups selected for Black Founders Fund 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - Google has selected three Cameroonian startups to benefit from its Black Founders Fund Africa this year. The program was initiated to support black-led startups with innovative ideas on the continent.

The three Cameroonian beneficiaries, among the 60 overall, include the motorcycle ride-hailing service Bee, which has just signed a partnership with Yango. The latter was recently launched in Cameroon by Yandex, the Russian giant of urban mobility services. The second on the list is the digital insurance platform Cova, which allows partner companies to easily and transparently provide insurance products to their users. And the third one is Heathlane, a medical services app launched by Cameroonian engineer Alain Nteff.

The founders of the 60 African startups selected will each receive capital ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, and technical assistance to help their startups grow.

