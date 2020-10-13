Cameroon loses XAF1.2 bln yearly in paying undue accommodation allowances (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon loses XAF1.2 billion every year because of housing fraud. According to the Ministry of Finance (which discovered the problems during a recent survey), this amount represents the yearly accommodation allowances the public treasury is still paying to 2,156 civil servants while they are already housed by the government.

The survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance also reveals that 2,141 people who are not civil servants or have retired years ago are also lodged by the government.

To end the problems that favor frauds in the management of housing and administrative facilities in the country, an inter-ministerial mission was dispatched on October 1, 2020. This mission will check whether each of the housing and administrative facilities listed is effectively occupied.

BRM