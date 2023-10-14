Cameroon’s agri-food industry sees a new drop in production costs, after a steady upward trend

(Business in Cameroon) - Agri-food businesses in Cameroon witnessed a slight decline of 0.8% in production costs between April and June 2023, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) revealed in its latest Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI). This is the second consecutive drop in ex-factory prices after that recorded in the first quarter.

As a reminder, the sector has long seen repeated increases over more than a year “between the 3rd quarter of 2021 and the 4th quarter of 2022," INS said. The new downward trend aligns with the general level of factory gate prices (-5.2%) in the industry sector over the same period. According to the INS, this reflects a "progressive return of industrial production prices to their pre-Russian-Ukrainian crisis level, mainly marked by disruptions in global supply chains."

The IPPI is a quarterly report that measures the evolution of prices of industrial goods produced in Cameroon. It relates to factory gate prices, excluding taxes and subsidies, and excluding transport margins. The IPPI covers the secondary sector and includes the following activities: extractive industries; manufacturing activities; production and distribution of electricity and gas; production and distribution of water, sanitation, waste treatment, and pollution control.