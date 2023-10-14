Air Algérie finally makes its first landing in Douala, after a 4-year wait

(Business in Cameroon) - Douala International Airport finally welcomed its first direct flight from Algeria, with Air Algérie's inaugural aircraft landing on the tarmac on October 12. This confirms information previously disclosed on September 27 by the new Algerian ambassador to Yaoundé, Abdallah Boukemmache, during a meeting with the Minister of the Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey.

"The primary target for this new Algiers-Douala-Algiers route is the African population transiting through Algiers to reach other destinations such as North Africa, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia," explained sources at Air Algérie.

As a reminder, Air Algérie has been considering entering the Cameroonian market since 2019, according to the Cameroon Aeronautical Authority (CCAA), which granted it third and fourth freedom rights to operate flights to Cameroon. CCAA reported that the Algerian airline had applied for schedule approval for scheduled international air services.

The opening of the air link between Cameroon and Algeria is expected to facilitate travel and strengthen trade and tourism through the airports of the two countries. This new route will make Air Algérie the third North African carrier to serve Cameroon, alongside Royal Air Maroc and EgyptAir.

The announcement of this inaugural flight follows the Head of State's August 1 decree ratifying the agreement on air transport services between Algeria and Cameroon. The agreement, signed on February 24, 2021, in Yaoundé, covers air transport services between the two countries. It revises the 1974 agreement and aims to promote tourism and trade between them.

