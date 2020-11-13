logoBC
Yaoundé - 13 November 2020 -
Public management

Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete joins the board of government agency Rwanda Finance Limited

Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete joins the board of government agency Rwanda Finance Limited
  • Comments   -   Friday, 13 November 2020 13:32

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 12, 2020, Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Finance Limited (the government agency in charge of the development and promotion of the Kigali International Financial Centre) that works “with industry players within the financial services sector, understands their needs, challenges, and then engages with policy formulators to address them.

Diko Jacob Mukete was appointed due to his expertise in governance, as well as economic and financial reforms. Indeed, he previously served as the African Development Bank's country representative in Rwanda so he understands the environment in which he will operate.

In Cameroon, Jacob Mukete is the spokesman for a family empire (worth $360 million, according to Forbes Afrique magazine) with investments in many sectors such as telecommunications, communication, and media.

He is joining the  Rwanda Finance Limited Board of Directors at the same time as Franco-Ivorian banker Tidjane Thiam who was appointed head of the board. The other appointees are Lebanon Soleman Abdi (Gabon), Louise Kanyonga (Rwanda), Alice Ntamitondero (Rwanda), Umulinga Karangwa (Rwanda), and Julien Kavaruganda (Rwanda).

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon and the UNDP launch session to update national financial inclusion strategy

cameroon-and-the-undp-launch-session-to-update-national-financial-inclusion-strategy
Only 10% of the adult population has a bank account in Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Finance. At the same time, more than 50% of the over-15...

Cameroon: Sonatrel to build 460 km of electricity transport lines in the coming ten years

cameroon-sonatrel-to-build-460-km-of-electricity-transport-lines-in-the-coming-ten-years
In its 2020-2030 investment plan, the National Society of Transport Electricity (SONATREL) informs that it intends to build 460km of 400-kV transport...

Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete joins the board of government agency Rwanda Finance Limited

cameroonian-diko-jacob-mukete-joins-the-board-of-government-agency-rwanda-finance-limited
On November 12, 2020, Cameroonian Diko Jacob Mukete was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of Rwanda Finance Limited (the government agency...

Cameroon plans to explore new oil fields in the North and Bakassi to boost oil revenues in 2020-2030

cameroon-plans-to-explore-new-oil-fields-in-the-north-and-bakassi-to-boost-oil-revenues-in-2020-2030
Cameroon intends to develop its oil potential by positioning the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) as a strategic partner in the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n92: October 2020

Crowfunding A solution for young entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, rising lobbyist


Investir au Cameroun n102 Octobre 2020

Financement participatif Une solution pour les jeunes entrepreneurs

Serge Esso, le lobbyiste qui monte