logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 November 2023 -
Public management

Yaoundé: Selecte Bakeries shut down for violating baguette price standards

Yaoundé: Selecte Bakeries shut down for violating baguette price standards
  • Comments   -   Monday, 13 November 2023 18:04

(Business in Cameroon) - Selecte Bakeries outlets in Yaoundé have all been placed under seal. The franchise is accused of not respecting the price standards set for a baguette.

"Following strict instructions issued by the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, teams from the regional delegation of Trade in the Central region (…) have sealed off (…) the Selecte Etoa-Meki and Selecte Cathédrale bakeries in Yaoundé,” the trade department said last November 13 on social media. This administrative closure is due to the "non-compliance with the agreed price and the regulatory weight of the 200-gram baguette," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

The price of the 200-gram baguette officially dropped from CFA150 to CFA135 on November 1, following the consultation meeting held between Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana and the Employers' Union of Bakers in Cameroon. After this meeting, the government official declared that this price is immediately applicable, specifying that the CFA15 reduction "will apply to all types of bread."

To "ensure compliance" with this price, Mincommerce said it had given instructions to its control services to ensure the effective implementation of this decision. It also announced strengthened control of the weight of bread to guarantee the quality and quantity of the product offered to consumers, as bakers are often accused of reducing the product by a few grams.

The sealing of these two Selecte bakeries is only a first step in the government's efforts to "restore order" in this commercial sector, we learn. "Other similar operations are underway throughout the national territory to put an end to unfair practices. Consumers are also encouraged to report any abuse or fraudulent behavior to the Ministry of Trade services," said the ministry.

back to top

Ceneema expands budget for arable land project pilot phase

ceneema-expands-budget-for-arable-land-project-pilot-phase
The pilot phase of the arable land development project, as outlined in a framework signed on May 17, 2023, between the Ministry of Agriculture (Minader)...

Yaoundé: Selecte Bakeries shut down for violating baguette price standards

yaounde-selecte-bakeries-shut-down-for-violating-baguette-price-standards
Selecte Bakeries outlets in Yaoundé have all been placed under seal. The franchise is accused of not respecting the price standards set for a...

New Carrefour supermarket in Bonaberi to feature at least 27% local products

new-carrefour-supermarket-in-bonaberi-to-feature-at-least-27-local-products
At least 27% of products manufactured in Cameroon will be found on the shelves of the new Carrefour supermarket in Bonaberi. Guillaume Tanne, CFAO Retail...

Cameroon partners with Spain to boost entrepreneurship and SMEs

cameroon-partners-with-spain-to-boost-entrepreneurship-and-smes
Cameroon and Spain signed a framework partnership agreement on November 8 in Yaoundé to promote entrepreneurship and the development of SMEs. The document...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »