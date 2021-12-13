Guinness Cameroon launches “Orijinal Challenge” to celebrate made-in-Cameroon products

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 14, 2021, votes will begin on Facebook in the framework of the "Orijinal Challenge,” a contest launched by Guinness Cameroon. At the end of the votes, on January 10, 2022, three winners' projects reflecting the Cameroonian identity will be awarded.

According to the organizers, projects interested in the contest can only submit their applications via Facebook. The ten best projects will be selected by a jury for the said votes.

The three most voted projects will share prize money of XAF10 million. The first project will win XAF5 million while the second will win XAF3 million against XAF2 million for the third most voted.

"We are very happy to support all the original initiatives introduced by Cameroonians. Thanks to this campaign, we will highlight local initiatives and celebrate the made-in-Cameroon, mainly products that draw upon Cameroonian traditions,” explains Franziska Riedel Deffo Deffo, beer marketing manager at Guinness Cameroon.

The brewing group is already contributing to the development of local initiatives. Indeed, to secure its sorghum supplies, the main raw material used in the production of some beverages, Guinness Cameroon has partnered with farmers’ cooperatives in the North and Far North. The partnership was concluded in the framework of the Agricultural Investment and Market Development Project (PIDMA) funded by the World Bank. The cooperation has already yielded tangible results, according to the PIDMA coordination team. For the team, sorghum farmers’ cooperatives have seen their selling prices rise by 20% on average thanks to the project.

