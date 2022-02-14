logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 February 2022 -
Public management

Camrail hooks second partner for its youth training programs

Camrail hooks second partner for its youth training programs
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 February 2022 14:38

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian rail carrier Camrail launched another edition of its youth training program on February 10, 2022. The training program launched in partnership with Imefac –a local vocational school for railway occupations– aims at training the youth in railway professions, according to Camrail’s release announcing the launch.  

Imefac, the carrier’s partner in this program, was created by former railway workers. It is the second institute to be partnered with Camrail in its youth training programs, after the center for professional and continuing studies La Salle (CFPC-LS).

For this edition, 22 young people will be trained. Thirteen of them will be offered skills to become railway signaling engineers while eight will become railway team leaders and one will become a topographer. 

"This ceremony illustrates the continuity of the railway expertise perpetuation policy we have been implementing through training and staff rejuvenation since we signed the concession agreement with the state of Cameroon,”  explained Thierry Armand Owona, Camrail’s human resource manager, at the launch of this training program. 

As was the case with the sessions organized with CFPC-LS, Camrail will fund 50% of the competitive examination and training fees and 100% of the medical expenses and psycho technical test fees.  

"To date, Camrail has spent XAF155 million to train young Cameroonian graduates in basic railway occupations,” Camrail explains.  

At the end of training sessions, the railway carrier usually recruits young graduates. For instance, it claims that since 2017 when the training programs in partnership with the CFPC-LS were launched, it has recruited 347 young graduates from the training sessions. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon to introduce debit cards for civil servants

cameroon-to-introduce-debit-cards-for-civil-servants
Cameroon is currently moving to introduce a banking card exclusively dedicated to its civil servants. In the framework of the project, in the first half...

CEMAC: Cameroonian primary dealers bought 78% of public securities issued by Gabon in 2021

cemac-cameroonian-primary-dealers-bought-78-of-public-securities-issued-by-gabon-in-2021
Banks operating from Cameroon contributed 78% of the funds raised by Gabon through public securities issues in 2021, Gabon’s General Directorate of...

Cameroon: Paul Biya announces a guarantee fund to support young entrepreneurs

cameroon-paul-biya-announces-a-guarantee-fund-to-support-young-entrepreneurs
Cameroon plans to set up a guarantee fund to support SMEs, projects initiated by young people, and ultimately fight unemployment. The announcement was...

Camrail hooks second partner for its youth training programs

camrail-hooks-second-partner-for-its-youth-training-programs
The Cameroonian rail carrier Camrail launched another edition of its youth training program on February 10, 2022. The training program launched in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains