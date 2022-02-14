camrail-hooks-second-partner-for-its-youth-training-programs

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian rail carrier Camrail launched another edition of its youth training program on February 10, 2022. The training program launched in partnership with Imefac –a local vocational school for railway occupations– aims at training the youth in railway professions, according to Camrail’s release announcing the launch.

Imefac, the carrier’s partner in this program, was created by former railway workers. It is the second institute to be partnered with Camrail in its youth training programs, after the center for professional and continuing studies La Salle (CFPC-LS).

For this edition, 22 young people will be trained. Thirteen of them will be offered skills to become railway signaling engineers while eight will become railway team leaders and one will become a topographer.

"This ceremony illustrates the continuity of the railway expertise perpetuation policy we have been implementing through training and staff rejuvenation since we signed the concession agreement with the state of Cameroon,” explained Thierry Armand Owona, Camrail’s human resource manager, at the launch of this training program.

As was the case with the sessions organized with CFPC-LS, Camrail will fund 50% of the competitive examination and training fees and 100% of the medical expenses and psycho technical test fees.

"To date, Camrail has spent XAF155 million to train young Cameroonian graduates in basic railway occupations,” Camrail explains.

At the end of training sessions, the railway carrier usually recruits young graduates. For instance, it claims that since 2017 when the training programs in partnership with the CFPC-LS were launched, it has recruited 347 young graduates from the training sessions.

BRM