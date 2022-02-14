logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 February 2022 -
Public management

CEMAC: Cameroonian primary dealers bought 78% of public securities issued by Gabon in 2021

CEMAC: Cameroonian primary dealers bought 78% of public securities issued by Gabon in 2021
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 February 2022 16:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Banks operating from Cameroon contributed 78% of the funds raised by Gabon through public securities issues in 2021, Gabon’s General Directorate of Accounting and Treasury revealed. 

As was the case last year, over the said period, the volume of securities bought by primary dealers located in Cameroon outweighed the ones bought by those located in Gabon. Specifically, it represents 78% of the bids offered to the treasury against 22% for local primary dealers. Compared to last year’s figures, the share contributed by local primary dealers dropped by 17.79 percentage points, down from 39.79% in 2020,” informs the general directorate. 

The funds raised by Gabon on the public securities market that year mainly came from seven primary dealers, it adds. Ecobank Cameroon accounts for the lion’s share with 17.5% followed by UBA Cameroon (14.82 %), Afriland First Bank Cameroon (13.26 %), CDC (11 %), Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon (8.13 %), Bgfibank Gabon (6.28 %) and Ecobank Gabon (6.40 %); 22.61% came from other primary dealers. 

According to figures published by Gabon’s General Directorate of Accounting and Treasury, the country raised XAF1,051.663 billion through the issuance of public securities in 2021. This is up by 0.52% compared with the XAF1,046.194 billion it raised through that same medium in 2020. 

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon to introduce debit cards for civil servants

cameroon-to-introduce-debit-cards-for-civil-servants
Cameroon is currently moving to introduce a banking card exclusively dedicated to its civil servants. In the framework of the project, in the first half...

CEMAC: Cameroonian primary dealers bought 78% of public securities issued by Gabon in 2021

cemac-cameroonian-primary-dealers-bought-78-of-public-securities-issued-by-gabon-in-2021
Banks operating from Cameroon contributed 78% of the funds raised by Gabon through public securities issues in 2021, Gabon’s General Directorate of...

Cameroon: Paul Biya announces a guarantee fund to support young entrepreneurs

cameroon-paul-biya-announces-a-guarantee-fund-to-support-young-entrepreneurs
Cameroon plans to set up a guarantee fund to support SMEs, projects initiated by young people, and ultimately fight unemployment. The announcement was...

Camrail hooks second partner for its youth training programs

camrail-hooks-second-partner-for-its-youth-training-programs
The Cameroonian rail carrier Camrail launched another edition of its youth training program on February 10, 2022. The training program launched in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains