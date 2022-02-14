CEMAC: Cameroonian primary dealers bought 78% of public securities issued by Gabon in 2021

(Business in Cameroon) - Banks operating from Cameroon contributed 78% of the funds raised by Gabon through public securities issues in 2021, Gabon’s General Directorate of Accounting and Treasury revealed.

“As was the case last year, over the said period, the volume of securities bought by primary dealers located in Cameroon outweighed the ones bought by those located in Gabon. Specifically, it represents 78% of the bids offered to the treasury against 22% for local primary dealers. Compared to last year’s figures, the share contributed by local primary dealers dropped by 17.79 percentage points, down from 39.79% in 2020,” informs the general directorate.

The funds raised by Gabon on the public securities market that year mainly came from seven primary dealers, it adds. Ecobank Cameroon accounts for the lion’s share with 17.5% followed by UBA Cameroon (14.82 %), Afriland First Bank Cameroon (13.26 %), CDC (11 %), Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon (8.13 %), Bgfibank Gabon (6.28 %) and Ecobank Gabon (6.40 %); 22.61% came from other primary dealers.

According to figures published by Gabon’s General Directorate of Accounting and Treasury, the country raised XAF1,051.663 billion through the issuance of public securities in 2021. This is up by 0.52% compared with the XAF1,046.194 billion it raised through that same medium in 2020.

Sylvain Andzongo