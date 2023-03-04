logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Public management

Louis Paul Motazé prepares end of IMF-led program

Louis Paul Motazé prepares end of IMF-led program
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 15:06

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, is pushing for a plan to anticipate the impact of the end of the IMF-led program. On February 10, 2023, as the new managers of the Autonomous Amortization Fund (CAA) and the National Deposit and Consignment Fund (CDEC) were being installed, the official invited them to find solutions to compensate for the reduction in budget support that will accompany the end of the IMF program.

"(I'm) not sure right now that if the current program, which is scheduled to end in 2024, ends, another one will be negotiated," the Minister said. "Cameroon will not be indefinitely under programs, we should remember that to manage is to foresee, and it is therefore up to all of us, and to you too, to find resources to replace these budgetary supports, so that Cameroon continues to move forward, and that the financing of our development continues. I am counting on you,” he added.

As a reminder, the 3-year IMF-led program was concluded on July 29, 2021, with the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements. Under this program, Cameroon will obtain a total of CFA770 billion in aid, according to the Minister of Finance. CFA380 billion will be provided by the IMF, while the rest should come from donors such as the World Bank, the AfDB, the European Union, and France.

BRM

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »