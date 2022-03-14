GICAM: Supply disruption seems “inevitable” now

(Business in Cameroon) - The employers’ grouping GICAM and consumer groups met in Douala, on March 8, 2022. According to the employers’ grouping, the meeting was organized to present the adverse impacts of the rising prices of raw materials, soaring shipping costs, and the recent Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

During the meeting, GICAM once again pointed at the “more than likely” possibility of supply disruptions caused by soaring raw material prices. Célestin Tawamba, the Group's president, and Aline Mbono, the executive director, emphasized the severity with which the crises have affected companies, gradually spreading to the entire economy.

"The prospects of a disruption in the supply of some products to the domestic market seem inevitable since a large number of companies are reporting quantities of raw materials that will not be enough for them to supply the market beyond the first half of 2022,” the minute of the meeting reads.

Gicam then called for an amendment of the tax policy through a revision of the tax revenue targets contained in the 2022 finance law (which projected an increase in tax revenues despite the complaints expressed by businesses). It also asked for an enhancement of consumers’ purchasing power through the reduction of some taxes and the review of the remuneration policy as well as an amendment to the price regulation policy.

This is not the first time GICAM is issuing a warning about possible supply disruption. In a statement issued on November 9, 2021, Celestin Tawamba announced that firms could stop importations and productions on January 1, 2022, should it become difficult for them to adapt to the steep rise in shipping costs and prices of imported raw materials. However, up to date, there is no news of firms stopping imports or production due to the stated reasons.

To mitigate the additional production costs generated by the rising prices of raw materials and soaring shipping costs, Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze recently extended the decision he signed on November 16, 2021, applying an 80% discount on the shipping costs to be integrated into the calculation of imported goods’ customs value. The decision which lapsed on February 28, 2022, is now valid till May 31, 2022.

Sylvain Andzongo