Yaoundé - 14 April 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Port of Douala will continue operations to eliminate shortage risks (Cyrus Ngo'o)

Cameroon: Port of Douala will continue operations to eliminate shortage risks (Cyrus Ngo’o)
  Tuesday, 14 April 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the coronavirus health crisis, the autonomous Port of Douala will remain operational to ensure continuity of its key tasks. This assurance is given by Cyrus Ngo’o, Managing Director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD).  

"The port of Douala-Bonabéri will continue to carry out all its essential missions to guarantee the continuation of supplies and to avoid any risk of shortages or congestion likely to compromise or annihilate the mitigation efforts carried out by the Government of the Republic against the Covid-19," he explains.

According to the Managing Director, all cargo processing terminals (container, tanker, bulk liquids and solids) are operative.

Also, the State services assigned to national border controls (customs, sanitary, phytosanitary, environment and forestry) are functional. The multimodal road-rail logistics chain is functioning normally and ensures the transit of goods to the hinterland.

Let’s note that because of the coronavirus, Cameroon’s land, air, and sea borders have been closed since March 18. However, vessels carrying essential goods and consumer products are allowed to dock.

With the autonomous port of Douala being the main supplying point for some CEMAC countries, Cameroon exceptionally decided to continue trade exchanges with those countries, Chad and the CAR notably.

S.A.

