cameroon-plans-to-create-2-logging-concessions-in-the-ebo-wildlife-reserve

(Business in Cameroon) - Nkam, Sanaga maritime, Yingui, and Ngambé residents had until the end of March to notify authorities about any complaints relating to the project involving the classification of 150,000 hectares (ha) in Ebo Wildlife Reserve as government property.

According to the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (Minfof), the project will ultimately transform the targeted area into a production forest. The 150,000 ha will be divided into two classified logging concessions. They will be adjacent to the palm oil plantation of Greenfil Palm Plantation Ltd, which has cleared 1,700 ha since 2017, with French and Malaysian technical assistance.

However, there are voices against the government project. In early April, the NGO Greenpeace Africa initiated a petition against the project. In its petition, it indicates that it joins people in the Littoral region to request "the immediate cancellation of the government's plan to transform nearly 150,000 hectares of intact forest destined to be a national park into two logging concessions." It also explains that over 40 communities border the Ebo Forest and depend on it for food, medicine, and cultural activities.

“The Ebo forest is home to at least 160 species of birds, most of which are unique to Ebo. Among them is a small gorilla population of unknown taxonomy, a population of the Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee, forest elephants, drills and the critically endangered Preuss’ red colobus. Many of these are on the Red List of Endangered and Critically Endangered species of the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature). Furthermore, Ebo forest is an important carbon sink, containing an estimated 35 million tonnes of carbon,” the NGO explains.

To the NGO’s worries, the Minfof retorts that during the elaboration of the said area’s management plan, special provisions will be made for the protection of particular sites recognized as wildlife habitats.

This provision will be by Cameroon’s legislation, which gives effect to the inventory, development and investment loans’ guidelines that integrate biodiversity specificity for the operation of production forests created in the country’s permanent forest estate.

Sylvain Andzongo