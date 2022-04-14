logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 April 2022 -
Public management

Cameroonian Dieudonné Evou Mekou becomes new Bdeac Chairman

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Dieudonné Evou Mekou (pictured) has just been appointed the new Chairman of the Development Bank of Central Africa (Bdeac). The decision was made public by the Conference of Heads of State of CEMAC.

The new Bdeac President replaces the Equatoguinean Fortunato-Ofa Mbo Nchama, who has reached the end of his term. He will hold the position for the next five years, per the rules governing the sub-regional banking and financial institutions. Dieudonné Evou Mekou is a well-known figure in the economic world. He was Director-General of the Autonomous Depreciation Fund (CAA) from 2005 to 2016. From February 6, 2017, to now, he was vice-governor at the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

Bdeac’s portfolio in Cameroon consists of many projects, including the Covid-19 response plan project; the Mintom-Congo border road development and asphalting project; the Kumba-Mamfe road development and asphalting project; the Lom Pangar hydroelectric dam development project; the Atlantic Cocoa Corporation (ACC S.A) cocoa bean processing plant construction project in Kribi, etc.

As of June 30, 2021, the bank was operating 42 programs in Cameroon, representing a total commitment of CFA336.243 million. The public sector represents 60.1% of the portfolio, i.e. CFA202.044 billion for 11 operations, against 39.9% for the private sector, i.e. CFA134.199 billion for 31 operations.

Sylvain Andzongo

