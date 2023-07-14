CICAM: Report details restructuring scenarios and costs

(Business in Cameroon) - The Enterprises Upgrading Office (BMN) presented, earlier today, the comprehensive diagnosis and strategic plan for the restructuring of state-owned textile company CICAM. The plan was commissioned by the Ministry of Industry and carried out by the international audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars.

According to the plan, CFAF30.7 to 48.2 billion is needed to restructure CICAM. "The report provides recommendations in the form of assumptions for its (the company's) recovery. In this chapter, for example, we learn that in the scenario of restructuring with an unchanged economic model by the government, the cost of restructuring is estimated at CFAF48.2 billion, with a net financing requirement of CFAF40.6 billion. Assuming a partial privatization of CICAM's operations, the cost of restructuring would drop to CFAF30.7 billion, with a net financing requirement of CFAF21.7 billion," reads an official statement from the BMN.

Another report, commissioned by the Ministry of Finance -and carried out by Cameroonian audit firm CAEAC- broke down what would be needed to make CICAM sustainable if it is to remain in the state’s portfolio. According to that report, to keep CICAM sustainable, its public debts -estimated at CFAF9.6 billion- need to be canceled including the tax, social, and shareholder debts. The government also needs to pay its CFAF12.6 billion debt to commercial banks by either paying it in cash, pre-financing it, or going for partial/full debt securitization. Additionally, there is CFAF26 billion to be budgeted for the company’s financing needs up to 2025. That budget includes CFAF19 billion for investments and equipment maintenance and CFAF7 billion for the operating cycle.

CICAM was once a giant in the Cameroonian and even Central African textile industry. However, it progressively lost most of its grounds due to competition from Chinese and West African products and financial challenges. Besides these two factors, the report presented on July 14, 2023, reveals that "Cicam's difficulties are due, among other things, to the obsolescence of its production tools, which result in structural underutilization and an unprofitable operating cycle."

"...In the current state of affairs, the production tools are only utilized at 33.7% for the Garoua site, 48.9% for Cicam 1, and 10.83% for Cicam 2. This underutilization is further fueled by the absence of raw materials, resulting in hidden costs estimated at CFAF2 billion for 2020 alone,” the report illustrates.

BRM