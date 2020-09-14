logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 September 2020 10:52

(Business in Cameroon) - Eric Duval (photo), the founder of French group Duval, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, in Yaoundé on September 10.

At the end of the audience, the founder explained that they discussed his planned investments in various sectors including residential and commercial real estate, and hotel industry.

We are planning investments, which will start in the coming months, in Douala and Yaoundé. We are also planning to invest further into the microfinance and insurance sectors,” the French businessman said.  

Let’s note that Duval is already present in Cameroon. Via Finafrica (its branch in the finance sector), it acquired majority stakes in microfinance institution Fonds Cameroun d’épargne pour le progrès (Focep) in April 2020. Also, in November 2019, the French group signed an agreement with the Port Authority of Kribi for the construction of various buildings inside the Port of Kribi.

The French firm, which has 25 years of experience and a turnover estimated at €700 million (XAF458.5 billion), employs 4,000 people.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: French group Duval plans investments in the real estate, microfinance, and insurance sectors

cameroon-french-group-duval-plans-investments-in-the-real-estate-microfinance-and-insurance-sectors
Eric Duval (photo), the founder of French group Duval, was granted an audience by Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, in Yaoundé on September...

Afriland First Bank introduces automated deposit terminals

afriland-first-bank-introduces-automated-deposit-terminals
Afriland First Bank recently introduced automated deposit terminals in Cameroon. According to the bank, instead of queuing before a traditional teller for...

Glencore sues SONARA before English courts over alleged dues

glencore-sues-sonara-before-english-courts-over-alleged-dues
State-owned refinery SONARA was sued before the High Court of Justice in London, according to specialized news outlet Énergies Média, which quotes Law360,...

Carrefour to inaugurate its third Cameroonian store on Sep 16, 2020

carrefour-to-inaugurate-its-third-cameroonian-store-on-sep-16-2020
On September 16, 2020, French retail multinational Carrefour will inaugurate a new store in the Akwa commercial district of Douala. Built on an area of...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier