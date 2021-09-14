logoBC
Yaoundé - 14 September 2021 -
Public management

Port of Kribi: South II customs sector collected close to 100% of its 2020 revenues in H1-2021

Port of Kribi: South II customs sector collected close to 100% of its 2020 revenues in H1-2021
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 14 September 2021 17:45

(Business in Cameroon) - The South II customs sector covering the Kribi deep seaport collected XAF73.56 billion of customs revenues in the first semester of 2021, according to a review presented on September 8, 2021, by the advisory committee of the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK).

For the committee, those revenues collected within just six months almost equal the XAF78 billion the sector collected in the whole of 2020 and are over thrice the XAF19 billion the customs region collected in 2019.

"With such exponential rise in its customs' revenues, the South II customs sector becomes the second-largest customs earning provider in Cameroon, behind the Littoral I sector [ed. note: Littoral I covers Douala where the Port of Douala is located]," the PAK wrote in the newsletter it published on September 10, 2021.

This situation is proof of dynamic foreign trade operations at the Kribi deep seaport, notably at the container terminal operated by the Kribi Conteneurs Terminal (KCT). According to official figures, during the first six months of 2021, the operations of this French-Chinese consortium almost doubled from 10,999 (20-feet containers) handled in H1-2020 to 26,023 (20-feet containers) handled in H1-2021.

BRM

