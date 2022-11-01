Cameroon: Toll revenue rose 15.28% at the end of September 2022, YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government received a total of CFA6.4 billion from the operation of toll booths at the end of September 2021, the Road Revenue Security Program (PSRR) reported. Compared to the CFA5.5 billion collected in the same period in 2021, this makes an increase of 15.28% (CFA852 million).

Road toll revenues are expected to improve further in the coming years, thanks to the delivery of the country’s first automated toll booths. On June 10, 2022, Cameroon indeed signed financing deals for the construction of 14 automated booths via a public-private partnership (PPP). The infrastructures will be operated until 2039 by the manufacturer, Tollcam-a joint venture between Razel BEC and Egis Projects. The partners agreed that Cameroon will receive CFA5.482 billion in net revenue in 2021 (start of the concession) and CFA48.995 billion at the end of the concession.

Initially estimated at just over CFA36 billion, the projects are now forecasted to swallow up to CFA42 billion, “as a consequence of the current global economic and financial context, which, among other things, increases the cost of money,” the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, said. As a reminder, the government has decided to automate toll booths to combat fraud (issuing fake tickets, recycling used tickets, etc.) and other irregularities that cause the state to lose significant revenue.

BRM