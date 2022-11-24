logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 November 2022 -
Public management

Sogimcam becomes PlaYce Cameroon, increases capital by CFA7bn

Sogimcam becomes PlaYce Cameroon, increases capital by CFA7bn
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 November 2022 13:03

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon real estate company (Sogimcam), a subsidiary of Cfao, announced its rebranding into PlaYce Cameroon and a capital raise from CFA8.19 billion to CFA15.44 billion, up CFA6.9 billion.

In the related statement, the company also revealed it has cleared its net accounting losses as of December 31, 2021, to partially offset its debts. To do so, Sogimcam cut the share capital motivated by losses up to CFA346.08 million, bringing it to CFA15.09 billion.

Before these changes, Sogimcam was more focused on the real estate sector but now it operates PlaYce shopping centers near Carrefour retail stores, restaurant spaces, and several dozen local and international brands.

As a reminder, following losses, another local subsidiary of Cfao –the food distributor Camda- rebranded into Adialéa. The company is a joint venture born nine years ago from Cfao and the supermarket operator Carrefour.

Cfao has deployed PlaYce shopping centers in several African countries including Cameroon, Senegal, and Côte d'Ivoire.

S.A.

back to top

The Beac governor has a negative view of cryptocurrencies

the-beac-governor-has-a-negative-view-of-cryptocurrencies
The governor of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) still has a negative view of cryptocurrencies despite their popularity in the community. During...

CEMAC: Symposium suggests "deep" reform of the CFA Franc

cemac-symposium-suggests-deep-reform-of-the-cfa-franc
The CFA Franc reform being demanded since 2019 concerns the current mechanisms for monetary cooperation with France.   Last November 17-18, a...

Cameroon plans to raise log export duties to 60% to stimulate local processing

cameroon-plans-to-raise-log-export-duties-to-60-to-stimulate-local-processing
The Cameroonian government plans to tighten export duties on logs in an attempt to boost the local processing sector.  “The export duty applicable to...

Cameroon: govt introduces new mobile phone tax collection system

cameroon-govt-introduces-new-mobile-phone-tax-collection-system
The Cameroonian government announced the introduction of a new system for mobile phone tax collection. According to the 2023 finance draft law consulted...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »