24 November 2022
Public management

Cameroon contracted CFA723bn in domestic debt, between January and September 2022
  • Comments   -   Monday, 14 November 2022 17:01

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government contracted a total of CFA732 billion in domestic debt over the first nine months of 2022. According to the Autonomous Amortization Fund (CAA), 36.8% of the amount was raised through fungible Treasury bills (BTA), 31.1% through fungible Treasury bonds (OTA) with 4 to 10 years of maturity, and 32.1% through bond issues (Treasury bond of 7 years of maturity).

This means that Cameroon contracted nearly 68% of its domestic debt on the Beac public securities market over the period. CAA estimates Cameroon's domestic public debt stock at CFA2,998.9 billion at the end of September 2022. More than 52% of this stock is made up of public securities issued both on the money market (Beac) and the sub-regional financial market (Bvmac).

