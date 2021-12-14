Cameroon: Public budget managers and authorizing officers not cooperative in the ongoing domestic debt audit, MINFI Motaze says

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, public budget managers and authorizing officers are not cooperating with the government for the success of the ongoing domestic debt audit. The fact was reported by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motazé (photo) in a recent correspondence he sent to the accused parties.

“It has come to my attention that the operation launched to aggregate the State’s payment arrears owed to various public administrations and institutions have not yielded the expected results. This is because to date, just a few applications have been effectively submitted. Meanwhile, a significant number of payment requests have been directly submitted for arrears eligible to the ongoing domestic debt processing operation,” Minister Motazé wrote.

He then ordered the concerned parties to send the required files (for the payment arrears accumulated over the period from January 1, 2000, to December 31, 2019) to the General Budget Directorate (DGB) by December 31, 2021.

“After the deadline, no other request to assume such debts concerning the reference period will be admissible,” he warned.

This operation aimed at auditing the country’s domestic debt was announced by the Minister of Finance in late 2020. In a circular addressed to government officials, heads of state companies and institutions, and municipal executives, he explained that the audit would notably help “stop the debt spiral, which is risky for the stability of public finances,” and add more credibility to the State’s signature.

Reasons for the audit

In his circular, Minister Motaze indicated that despite the government’s efforts to pay off its domestic debts, new payment requests sent by economic operators are always pouring into the Ministry of Finance. Therefore, to have a clear idea of the overall domestic debt, he invited budget managers and related officials to aggregate all the debts owed by the State in their respective jurisdictions and transit them to the General Budget Directorate.

Those compiled data were to be processed by ARC Audit Consulting, recruited in October 2021 to audit the domestic debt arrears accumulated over the said period (2000-2019).

ARC Audit Consulting will audit the payment arrears owed to public institutions and companies, utilities, oil marketers, and distributors of products whose prices are controlled in Cameroon, according to the result of a tender call published on October 26, 2021.

Although public budget managers and authorizing officers are not cooperative for the operation, this audit is crucial for the management of public funds. In Gabon for instance, a similar operation revealed the existence of XAF700 billion fictitious debt representing nearly 64% of the audited debt stock (XAF1100 billion).

According to Cameroon’s national sinking fund CAA, the domestic debt (excluding over 3-month arrears) as of December 31, 2019 (the end of the period to be audited) was XAF 2,000 billion, or 20.8% of the public debt.

Brice R. Mbodiam