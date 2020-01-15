logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon adopts a stringent management of civil servants’ payroll

Cameroon adopts a stringent management of civil servants’ payroll
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 January 2020 11:41

(Business in Cameroon) - In the circular setting orientations for the 2020 finance bill, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo), gives instructions regarding the ongoing sanitation of Cameroon’s payroll.

The official asked the interministerial committee monitoring payroll adjustments to strengthen its monitoring system.  

The interministerial committee responsible for the verification of adjustments resulting from the payment processing should strengthen its verification mechanism with a view to continuing to improve the quality of wage expenditure. It will focus on consolidating the process for the devolution of civil servants and payroll management as well as on a better appropriation of the payroll’s management by processing sites,” Louis Paul Motaze writes.

Furthermore, “this committee will regularly verify and validate payroll adjustment files before payment.” It will also provide “a general assessment of the quality of processing made by services in charge of the staff and the payroll,” the minister added.

Let’s note that in the past, the ministry had detected fraud networks constituted by civil servants who, in complicity with servants in the IT department, used to collect more undue salaries as pay adjustment.

In order to contain such acts, in 2018 the ministry initiated the sanitation of its payroll by launching, among other things, the physical counting of civil servants. Thanks to that operation, the country now saves XAF3 billion monthly.  

SA

back to top

Bingambo-Grandzambi road section : Financial closing was delayed by communication and currency exchange problems (Ministry of Economy)

bingambo-grandzambi-road-section-financial-closing-was-delayed-by-communication-and-currency-exchange-problems-ministry-of-economy
The financing agreement for the Bingambo-Grandzambi section (106 km) of Olama-Kribi road project has been signed with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic...

Cameroon : The Ministry of Finance effectively launches the dematerialization of fiscal stamps in 3 regions

cameroon-the-ministry-of-finance-effectively-launches-the-dematerialization-of-fiscal-stamps-in-3-regions
Since January 1st, 2020, the dematerialization of fiscal stamps has been effective in the Far-north, the North and the Northwestern regions of Cameroon,...

Cameroon adopts a stringent management of civil servants’ payroll

cameroon-adopts-a-stringent-management-of-civil-servants-payroll
In the circular setting orientations for the 2020 finance bill, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo), gives instructions regarding the...

Babadjou-Bamenda road: World Bank to resume disbursements for construction

babadjou-bamenda-road-world-bank-to-resume-disbursements-for-construction
On January 10, 2020, during a meeting to evaluate projects financed by the World Bank in Cameroon, the Bretton Woods institution announced the resumption...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC