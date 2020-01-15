Cameroon adopts a stringent management of civil servants’ payroll

(Business in Cameroon) - In the circular setting orientations for the 2020 finance bill, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo), gives instructions regarding the ongoing sanitation of Cameroon’s payroll.

The official asked the interministerial committee monitoring payroll adjustments to strengthen its monitoring system.

“The interministerial committee responsible for the verification of adjustments resulting from the payment processing should strengthen its verification mechanism with a view to continuing to improve the quality of wage expenditure. It will focus on consolidating the process for the devolution of civil servants and payroll management as well as on a better appropriation of the payroll’s management by processing sites,” Louis Paul Motaze writes.

Furthermore, “this committee will regularly verify and validate payroll adjustment files before payment.” It will also provide “a general assessment of the quality of processing made by services in charge of the staff and the payroll,” the minister added.

Let’s note that in the past, the ministry had detected fraud networks constituted by civil servants who, in complicity with servants in the IT department, used to collect more undue salaries as pay adjustment.

In order to contain such acts, in 2018 the ministry initiated the sanitation of its payroll by launching, among other things, the physical counting of civil servants. Thanks to that operation, the country now saves XAF3 billion monthly.

