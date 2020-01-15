Cameroon : The Ministry of Finance effectively launches the dematerialization of fiscal stamps in 3 regions

(Business in Cameroon) - Since January 1st, 2020, the dematerialization of fiscal stamps has been effective in the Far-north, the North and the Northwestern regions of Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Finance.

“With the coverage of the three regions mentioned above, the stamping of documents and deeds subject to fiscal stamping is now done exclusively by means of the stamping machine throughout the national territory. As a result, tax figurines or physical stamps are no longer offered for sale by the Ministry of Finance,” Louis Paul Motaze explains.

According to the official, this reform is aimed at securing tax revenues. It also involves measures to facilitate and modernize tax collection methods.

However, it should be noted that unlike the tax administration, other public administrations like town halls and other bodies of decentralized local authorities continue to use physical stamps to be affixed.

SA