cameroon-offers-young-people-opportunities-in-the-digital-technology-sector

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 15, 2020, Cameroon's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, visited École nationale supérieure des Postes, Télécommunications et TIC (Sup’ptic), the IT campus located in the country's capital.

The official will inquire about the progress of the mobile phone and electronic terminals’ repairing training course launched by her ministerial department on January 6, 2020. This training, which brings together young repairers, ends on January 31, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, this project “falls within the framework of the youth support programme, with a view to implementing the very high instructions of the Head of State who asked young people to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digital technology, a sector which is a source of growth and employment.”

BRM