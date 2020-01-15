logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon offers young people opportunities in the digital technology sector

Cameroon offers young people opportunities in the digital technology sector
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 January 2020 13:24

(Business in Cameroon) - On January 15, 2020, Cameroon's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, visited École nationale supérieure des Postes, Télécommunications et TIC (Sup’ptic), the IT campus located in the country's capital.

The official will inquire about the progress of the mobile phone and electronic terminals’ repairing training course launched by her ministerial department on January 6, 2020. This training, which brings together young repairers, ends on  January 31, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, this project “falls within the framework of the youth support programme, with a view to implementing the very high instructions of the Head of State who asked young people to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digital technology, a sector which is a source of growth and employment.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon : 7,855 former civil servants suspected of fraudulently receiving reversionary and invalidity pensions

cameroon-7-855-former-civil-servants-suspected-of-fraudulently-receiving-reversionary-and-invalidity-pensions
In Cameroon, the Ministry of Finance just published a list of 7,855 former civil servants suspected of fraudulently receiving reversionary and invalidity...

Cameroon offers young people opportunities in the digital technology sector

cameroon-offers-young-people-opportunities-in-the-digital-technology-sector
On January 15, 2020, Cameroon's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, visited École nationale supérieure des Postes,...

Cameroon and Chad review their joint road and energy projects

cameroon-and-chad-review-their-joint-road-and-energy-projects
On January 14, 2020, Chad's Minister of Economy and Development Planning, Issa Doubragne, completed a five-day working visit to Cameroon. On the last day...

Bingambo-Grandzambi road section : Financial closing was delayed by communication and currency exchange problems (Ministry of Economy)

bingambo-grandzambi-road-section-financial-closing-was-delayed-by-communication-and-currency-exchange-problems-ministry-of-economy
The financing agreement for the Bingambo-Grandzambi section (106 km) of Olama-Kribi road project has been signed with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC