cameroon-issues-second-10-year-bonds-in-beac-securities-market-s-history

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon issued 10-year treasury bonds on the BEAC public securities market on February 14, 2022. According to the BEAC, those bonds backed by a 5% interest rate were issued to raise XAF12 billion to fund several projects.

This is the second time public securities with such a maturity period is issued on the BEAC public securities market since its creation in 2011. The first was issued by Cameroon on May 6, 2020. At the time, the interest rate was 7%.

A priori, the comparatively lower interest (2% lower than the previous 10-year bonds issue) is expected to make it difficult for the country to successfully raise the volume of funds it is targeting. Also, sources at the directorate general of the treasury explain that in the BEAC public securities market, investors are not very receptive to securities whose maturity period exceeds five years.

Nevertheless, on its side, Cameroon has a network of primary dealers made up of 2 banks, which are the largest in the market, and more on the credibility of its signature. Indeed, from 2011 to 2021, the country has repaid about XAF3,000 billion of funds raised in the BEAC public securities market without defaulting on a single deadline. This factor makes it a solvent party.

According to its 2022 finance law, the country will raise a total of XAF350 billion through public securities issues. Those fundraising operations will be carried out on the BEAC securities market and the sub-regional financial market (Bvmac) that it temporarily left in 2019 to focus on the money market.

Brice R. Mbodiam