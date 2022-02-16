logoBC
16 February 2022
Cameroon: 2000 illegal tax receipts are circulating, Finance Minister warns

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 2,000 illegal tax receipts are currently circulating in the tax system, according to a release signed by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze on February 14, 2022. This batch is part of the 5,000 receipts the Ministry of Finance warned taxpayers and agents about in November 2021. 

"As investigations are ongoing, the Minister of Finance warns users (...) that the use of receipts belonging to the above-mentioned batch number [ed. note: 68 632 001 to 68 633 000 and 68 633 001 to 68 634 000] (...) constitutes tax evasion, complicity in the embezzlement of public funds, and forgery ...," wrote Minister Motazé. 

According to the release, the receipts with those serial numbers are not listed in the directory of competent services. Hence, heads of accounting posts are advised to be on the alert.  

Despite the numerous reforms issued to secure tax documents, forgeries and frauds persist, causing important revenue shortfall for the country. Some years back, because of the frauds involved in the use of physical tax stamps, the government introduced stamping machines. As the recent alerts show, fraudsters have found a way to fraudulently use those machines. Sometimes, they do this with the help of accomplices right within the tax administration. 

