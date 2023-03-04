Yango seems to oppose the Cameroonian govt’s decision

(Business in Cameroon) - While it was supposed to be suspended, the Russian ridesharing platform Yango continues to operate in Cameroon. “Our activities are not suspended in Cameroon (...) Yango is an international digital platform operating via a mobile application and, therefore, is not a transport operator," the company said in a statement released yesterday.

This statement clearly opposes the suspension decision announced by the Cameroonian Minister of Transports last week. In his note, the Minister said the platform does not comply with current road transport regulations, including the July 2021 law on the professions of road transporters and their assistants. He called on Yango to "immediately" comply with the provisions of the law of October 2022, which sets the conditions for access to the profession of road transport. This law institutes in particular a "special license S10 for cab service operated via digital platforms”. It also includes “the authorization to operate cab service via digital platforms". Both the special license and the authorization are delivered by the central services of the Ministry of Transport for a fee barely exceeding CFA200,000.

"(...) We were surprised by the decision of the Ministry of Transport which, in our opinion, is the result of a misunderstanding of the economic model of Yango," says the management team of Yango. "Yango has already contacted the Ministry of Transport to obtain clarification on the measures our partners, the local transport operators, must follow to comply with Decree 8801 of October 10 (2022). Because, to our knowledge, no decree explaining these measures has been published, although it is stipulated in the Ministry's press release,” Yango said.

In other words, the platform agreed and is making sure that all its partners, who are full-fledged road transport operators, comply with the decree of October 10, 2022. However, the platform does not find itself subject to this law since it is only a "digital service", not a motor carrier.

Better, the platform explained, by offering its services in Cameroon, "Yango aligns itself with the vision of the Government of Cameroon expressed by the Head of State, Paul Biya, in his speech of December 31, 2015, when he said Cameroon needs to catch up as soon as possible in the development of the digital economy," explained the management of Yango.

"This speech encouraged us to invest in Cameroon. We launched the international digital platform Yango in November 2021. Our investment has enabled local transport companies to achieve average revenue growth of 35%, ensuring better safety and comfort for passengers,” the platform said.

For the time being, the Ministry of Transport has not reacted to Yango's release, which some observers believe to be the trigger for a battle with the government. Let’s note that yango was also criticized by traditional cab drivers who demanded that the company be suspended. Cab unions blame Yango for operating without paying taxes.