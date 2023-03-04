logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 March 2023 -
Public management

Cemac: Prices of exported commodities fell by 13.4% in Q4 2022

Cemac: Prices of exported commodities fell by 13.4% in Q4 2022
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 February 2023 03:49

(Business in Cameroon) - The prices of commodities exported by Cemac countries fell 13.4% in Q4 2022, after rising 6.9% and 0.5% respectively in the second and third quarters.

The situation is the result of “the sharp decline in the global prices of oil and natural gas" during the period, Beac points out in its Composite Commodity Price Index (ICCPB). In detail, the quarterly document says, global prices for energy products fell by 18.8%, after a rise of 2.9% in Q3. In Q4, gas fell by 35.5% and a barrel of oil by 11.6%.

According to Beac, this price contraction is related to the increase in European natural gas stocks, supported by the reduction in gas consumption by households and industries, which are turning to renewable energies; the slowdown in global growth; concerns about a global recession; and the maintenance of pandemic restrictions in China.

As a reminder, the Composite Commodity Price Index (ICCPB) is a quarterly document based on the prices of 20 commodities exported by CEMAC countries, representing 90% of the value of their exports. It covers five main categories, including energy products, metals and minerals, forest products, agricultural products, and fishery products.

BRM

back to top

A CFA65bn Fund is under consideration to preserve the Congo basin

a-cfa65bn-fund-is-under-consideration-to-preserve-the-congo-basin
The Congo basin will soon benefit from a €100 million (about CFA65.5 billion) fund to roll out preservation actions. The decision was announced this...

Cameroon requests Europe’s help to resume tourism in the Far-North

cameroon-requests-europe-s-help-to-resume-tourism-in-the-far-north
After the Boko Haram episodes that brought fear in the Far North and caused tourism activities to be suspended in the region, Governor Midjiyawa Bakari is...

Cameroon to raise CFA35bn on the Beac public securities market this month

cameroon-to-raise-cfa35bn-on-the-beac-public-securities-market-this-month
Cameroon is launching a plan to raise CFA35 billion on the Beac public securities market this month. Information from the Finance department revealed that...

Feicom approves CFA9.3bn local development fund

feicom-approves-cfa9-3bn-local-development-fund
The Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention (Feicom) announced the deployment of a CFA9.3 billion fund to boost local development in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »