Cameroon commits to strengthening CONAC’s independence and intervention powers (IMF)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian authorities have made a number of commitments to up the fight against corruption, the IMF reports in its Country Report No. 22/75.

“At the institutional level, the Government recognized the need to strengthen the independence and intervention powers of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC). The authorities also highlighted the importance of the provisions of the 1996 constitutional amendment requiring senior officials to declare their assets,” the report reads. The said amendment requires senior officials to declare their assets to the CONAC but, it was never applied.

On another note, the government also “ underscored the need to strengthen the means of the Audit Bench to enable it to align itself with the CEMAC directives,” the report continues. Indeed, CEMAC prescribed a court of audit but Cameroon created an audit chamber instead with limited powers and less coercive authorities than a supreme audit institution.

According to the report, Cameroonian authorities have promised to implement those reforms before the completion of its new economic and financial program ((2021 – 2024). They are intended to strengthen “the legal and institutional framework for promoting good governance of public finances.” They also highlight “the need to re-define the definition of corruption and similar offenses, reduce exemptions from prosecution, strengthen whistleblower protection and improve the confiscation of proceeds and instrumentalities of crime,” the IMF indicates in the country report.

