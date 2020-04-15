logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 April 2020 -
Cameroon plans to deploy an e-commerce platform for Campost

  Wednesday, 15 April 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the government is planning to build an e-commerce platform for the state-owned postal company Campost. In that regard, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications recently launched a restricted call for tender to recruit a consultant that will assist the government with the feasibility study of the project. 

The work will be financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), as part of the Cameroonian component of the Central Africa Backbone (CAB) project, aimed at deploying fiber optics in all the Central African countries and interconnecting them.  

The submission of candidates interested in the project was expected by April 8, 2020, within the premises of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in Yaoundé.

