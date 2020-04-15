Cameroon: GUCE boosts digitalization to ensure continuity of foreign trade amid coronavirus outbreak

(Business in Cameroon) - To ensure continuity of its services amid the coronavirus health crisis, Cameroon’s single window for foreign trade (GUCE) deployed digital and telecommuting platforms.

In that regard, Isidore Biyiha (photo), the General Manager of GUCE, asks users to prioritize the use of digital platforms the GUCE has deployed.

Via one of its platforms, e-Guce, users can fulfill some formalities and pay their tax and customs duties. They can, for instance, carry out formalities related to their import declarations, Customs Classification, and Valuation Report (CCVR) Status, etc…

“Thanks to other value-added services-i.e. helpdesk services, electronic payment solutions and e-Force [single online form]- foreign trade formalities can be efficiently carried out while respecting social distancing measures,” Isidore Biyiha says.

Let’s note that GUCE plays a key role in foreign trade. A service disruption during this crisis period could seriously affect importers and exporters.

According to the report published in 2019 by the national institute for statistics (INS), over the 2010-2018 period, the dematerialization processes aimed at improving foreign trade in Cameroon helped private companies save close to XAF60 billion.

The same report informs that thanks to the dematerialization process at the GUCE, the customs clearance of vehicles that used to last 7 days is now done within 48 hours when all the conditions are met. Pre-shipment inspection certificates are now issued in less than 15 minutes instead of about 72 hours in the past.

The time taken by the Ministry of Commerce to issue import declarations was reduced from an average of about 8 hours to less than 15 minutes and it takes less than 1 minute to submit the (300 pages) against an average of 7 days in the past.

Sylvain Andzongo