logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 April 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: GUCE boosts digitalization to ensure continuity of foreign trade amid coronavirus outbreak

Cameroon: GUCE boosts digitalization to ensure continuity of foreign trade amid coronavirus outbreak
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 15 April 2020 10:33

(Business in Cameroon) - To ensure continuity of its services amid the coronavirus health crisis, Cameroon’s single window for foreign trade (GUCE) deployed digital and telecommuting platforms.

In that regard, Isidore Biyiha (photo), the General Manager of GUCE, asks users to prioritize the use of digital platforms the GUCE has deployed.

Via one of its platforms, e-Guce, users can fulfill some formalities and pay their tax and customs duties. They can, for instance, carry out formalities related to their import declarations, Customs Classification, and Valuation Report (CCVR) Status, etc…

Thanks to other value-added services-i.e. helpdesk services, electronic payment solutions and e-Force [single online form]- foreign trade formalities can be efficiently carried out while respecting social distancing measures,” Isidore Biyiha says.

Let’s note that GUCE plays a key role in foreign trade. A service disruption during this crisis period could seriously affect importers and exporters.

According to the report published in 2019 by the national institute for statistics (INS), over the 2010-2018 period, the dematerialization processes aimed at improving foreign trade in Cameroon helped private companies save close to XAF60 billion.

The same report informs that thanks to the dematerialization process at the GUCE, the customs clearance of vehicles that used to last 7 days is now done within 48 hours when all the conditions are met. Pre-shipment inspection certificates are now issued in less than 15 minutes instead of about 72 hours in the past.

The time taken by the Ministry of Commerce to issue import declarations was reduced from an average of about 8 hours to less than 15 minutes and it takes less than 1 minute to submit the (300 pages) against an average of 7 days in the past.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: GUCE boosts digitalization to ensure continuity of foreign trade amid coronavirus outbreak

cameroon-guce-boosts-digitalization-to-ensure-continuity-of-foreign-trade-amid-coronavirus-outbreak
To ensure continuity of its services amid the coronavirus health crisis, Cameroon’s single window for foreign trade (GUCE) deployed digital and...

Cameroon will raise XAF30 bln from local banks this year

cameroon-will-raise-xaf30-bln-from-local-banks-this-year
This year, Cameroon will borrow XAF30 billion from local banks to fund the 2020 state budget, according to internal sources at the Ministry of...

Cameroon plans to deploy an e-commerce platform for Campost

cameroon-plans-to-deploy-an-e-commerce-platform-for-campost
In Cameroon, the government is planning to build an e-commerce platform for the state-owned postal company Campost. In that regard, the Ministry of Posts...

Cameroon plans to create 2 logging concessions in the Ebo Wildlife Reserve

cameroon-plans-to-create-2-logging-concessions-in-the-ebo-wildlife-reserve
Nkam, Sanaga maritime, Yingui, and Ngambé residents had until the end of March to notify authorities about any complaints relating to the project...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n85: March 2020

Minim Martap«It might be the best bauxite ever at the moment»

The necessary reform of Cameroonian public firms


Investir au Cameroun n95 Mars 2020

Minim Martap« Peut-être la meilleure bauxite au monde à ce jour »

La nécessaire réforme des entreprises publiques camerounaises