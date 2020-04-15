Cameroon: Public administrations’ monthly water bills estimated at XAF1.6 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the monthly water bill of public administrations is estimated, by water utility company Camwater, at XAF1.6 billion.

However, according to the Technical Committee for Rehabilitation of Public and Para Public Sector Enterprises (CTR), that bill is not paid on time. The same applies to a quarterly payment of XAF3 billion whose agreement was signed in 2019. Because of the irregularity of these payments, Camwater is unable to achieve financial balance, the CTR indicates.

The CTR illustrates its assumption by revealing that in 2018, Camwater recorded a deficit of XAF13.32 billion. The CTR adds that during the said period, the utility company's long and middle term debt increased by XAF154.8 billion going from XAF324.9 billion in 2017 to XAF479.86 billion in 2018.

This debt is mainly constituted of funding agreements totaling XAF341.8 billion signed with international backers (Eximbank China, Eximbak USA, BAD, IDA, Dexia, BEI-AFD) for the implementation of 9 projects initiated to improve the supply of drinking water. On December 31, 2018, the overall fund released in the framework of the agreements was XAF267.4 billion.

S.A.