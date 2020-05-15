logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 May 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon has been gaining XAF40 bln yearly since 2012 thanks to petroleum products’ marking (Hydrac)

  • Comments   -   Friday, 15 May 2020 13:46

(Business in Cameroon) - Since 2012, Cameroon’s yearly tax gains have averaged XAF40 billion thanks to the marking of oil products. This was revealed by David Ekoume, Director General of Hydrocarbures, analyses et contrôles (Hydrac). The executive made this revelation during an interview published by the magazine SNH Infos.  

According to the executive, thanks to this marking, counterfeiting has decreased from 36% to 2%. This reduction of counterfeiting has been preserving vehicles’ engines and reducing environmental pollution while preserving the health of residents, he said.  

David Ekoume explains that the marking consists of introducing minute quantities of markers or tracers made from nanoparticles into petroleum products, depending on their taxation and destination. Unexpected and repetitive checks are then carried out on the ground using the appropriate equipment, making it possible to detect all forms of fraud almost instantaneously.

Hydrac has been involved in the quality and quantity control of petroleum products since its creation in 1982. To date, to combat fraud, the company controls the quality and quantities of petroleum products imported. It also checks the quantities and quality of products in service stations on behalf of marketers, detects pollution in marketed petroleum products, and audits losses on behalf of marketers.

Sylvain Andzongo

