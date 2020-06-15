the-port-of-douala-plans-to-create-a-water-supply-and-fire-protection-subsidiary

(Business in Cameroon) - On June 12, in Douala, the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) and Afric Concept Group signed an agreement for the construction of an independent water supply system and a fire protection network within the port vicinity.

According to the PAD, the CFAF26.28 billion project will enable the creation of a subsidiary called “Eau du Port de Douala-Bonabéri” (EDP) to ensure the production of at least 7,900 m3 of clean water. The minimum permanent water pressure should be 2 bars in the “drinking water” network, 4 bars in the “fire protection” network, and 12 bars for interventions in case of fire.

On the financial side, CFAF14.92 billion will be devoted to the "drinking water" network, CFAF10.15 billion to the "fire protection" component, and about CFAF1 billion for the project’s technical management. To mobilize the required funds, Afriland First Bank Group has been involved in the project.

"After two years of works, the port authority will have a drinking water network and a modern and efficient fire protection system. It will thus be able to fully assume its public responsibilities vis-à-vis the users and vessels using its port," explains Cyrus Ngo'o, CEO of the PAD.

"Beyond the provision of quality water to all occupants of the port domain, the port of Douala-Bonabéri will meet fire protection standards and be in line with the International Code for the Security of Ships and Port Facilities. It will also, if necessary, effortlessly be able to provide support to the city of Douala," he adds.

S.A.