CEMAC: The BDEAC claims XAF118 bln support to economic operators in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite the coronavirus pandemic that caused a slowdown in economic activities in the world and the CEMAC region in 2020, the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) disbursed XAF118 billion to support economic operators. This was revealed in a release issued at the end of the meeting of the BDEAC board held via videoconference on June 14, 2021.

The release informs that this financing, which is significantly higher than the XAF49 billion the bank disbursed to support economic operators in 2019, was provided to strengthen resilience.



According to the release, the BDEAC “was able to respond vigorously to the numerous requests for financing, despite the impact of the health crisis.” During the period, the development bank funded 19 public and private projects to the tune of XAF186 billion, the release adds.



For the shareholders of this subregional financial institution, this financing has had a significant socio-economic impact. "The implementation of these projects led to the creation of about 4,500 jobs in the subregion. It also significantly contributed to the improvement of the living conditions of at least 24 million people, through support to States in the fight against Covid-19," the aforementioned press release said.



BRM