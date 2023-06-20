Cameroon: Government and EU delegation launch EPA Awards

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian companies that have “successfully tapped into the opportunities offered by the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)” with the EU can run for the “EPA Awards”. Yaoundé and the local EU delegation just launched a call for applications in this framework.

"The EPA Awards is also an opportunity to encourage other Cameroonian companies to advance the economy through international trade," the EU delegation said. The deadline for submission of applications is June 25, 2023.

According to data from the Cameroonian customs, large companies (mostly multinationals operating in the brewing sectors, cement industry, chemical industries, and agricultural sector) have benefited the most from the EPA established between Cameroon and the EU in 2016.

From 2016 to 2020, 86% of all fiscal gains–CFA32.4 billion–yielded by the EPA were grabbed by large companies. Medium-sized companies had 13% and 1% went to other beneficiaries.

The EPA provides for a progressive phasing out of import tariffs on 80% of Cameroon’s imports from the EU.

