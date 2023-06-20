logoBC
Yaoundé - 20 June 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: Government and EU delegation launch EPA Awards

Cameroon: Government and EU delegation launch EPA Awards
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 June 2023 17:23

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian companies that have “successfully tapped into the opportunities offered by the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)” with the EU can run for the “EPA Awards”. Yaoundé and the local EU delegation just launched a call for applications in this framework. 

"The EPA Awards is also an opportunity to encourage other Cameroonian companies to advance the economy through international trade," the EU delegation said. The deadline for submission of applications is June 25, 2023.

According to data from the Cameroonian customs, large companies (mostly multinationals operating in the brewing sectors, cement industry, chemical industries, and agricultural sector) have benefited the most from the EPA established between Cameroon and the EU in 2016.

From 2016 to 2020, 86% of all fiscal gains–CFA32.4 billion–yielded by the EPA were grabbed by large companies. Medium-sized companies had 13% and 1% went to other beneficiaries. 

The EPA provides for a progressive phasing out of import tariffs on 80% of Cameroon’s imports from the EU.

BRM

back to top

Viva Tech 2023: Cameroonian Startup Waspito Wins Africa Tech Awards in Paris

viva-tech-2023-cameroonian-startup-waspito-wins-africa-tech-awards-in-paris
On June 15, 2023, Cameroonian startup Waspito won the Africa Tech Awards, in the Health Tech category. The news was announced by Viva Technology and the...

Port of Douala Claims Its Partnership with Port of Antwerp Is The Most Beneficial

port-of-douala-claims-its-partnership-with-port-of-antwerp-is-the-most-beneficial
The partnership with the Dutch port of Antwerp is the most beneficial that the port of Douala has. This was stated by the Douala Autonomous Port (PAD),...

Public Finance: Cameroon Lands $18M Funding Deal with African Development Fund

public-finance-cameroon-lands-18m-funding-deal-with-african-development-fund
Earlier this month, Cameroon sealed an $18 million funding deal with African Development Fund (ADF). According to the Ministry of Economy, the...

Siphoning of Cocoa to Nigeria Costs Cameroon CFA70 Billion During Ongoing Campaign, Estimates Reveal

siphoning-of-cocoa-to-nigeria-costs-cameroon-cfa70-billion-during-ongoing-campaign-estimates-reveal
So far into the 2022-2023 cocoa campaign set to end on August 1, Cameroon estimates CFA70 billion losses due to the fraudulent exports of its cocoa to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »