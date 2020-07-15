logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 July 2020 -
Crédit foncier du Cameroun opens a CFAF10 bln credit line for real estate projects in 24 communes

(Business in Cameroon) - Crédit Foncier du Cameroun, Cameroon’s housing bank, recently opened a CFAF10 billion credit line to help 24 communes build 594 housing units in their communities.

This financing is set up within the framework of the municipal cities construction programme led by Feicom, the bank of Cameroonian communes, in partnership with the UNITED COUNCILS AND CITIES OF CAMEROON (UCCC), official sources informed.  

In addition to the construction of housing units, this program promotes the socio-economic development of the communes that are to host these real estate projects. In detail, the aim is to employ a total of 1,200 young people on the various building sites and to promote the creation of 50 SMEs specializing in construction.

