logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 July 2021 -
Public management

FEICOM injected XAF292 bln into 3601 communal projects in 2006-2020

FEICOM injected XAF292 bln into 3601 communal projects in 2006-2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 July 2021 14:00

(Business in Cameroon) - Between 2006 and 2020, the special council support fund FEICOM raised over XAF894 billion of communal taxes, the fund reveals. Those taxes were distributed following the regulatory quota framework to all the 360 communes in Cameroon. Also, over the same period, FEICOM injected XAF292 billion into 3,601 projects submitted by decentralized territorial units.

The FEICOM informs that as far as communal taxes are concerned, the Littoral region had the highest share with XAF208.678 billion received over the said period. As for project financing, the South benefited the most with XAF35 billion worth of projects financed by FEICOM.

Those figures sufficiently prove the importance of the FEICOM for local development. Indeed, besides improving the working conditions of municipal executives, by building and equipping town halls, the FEICOM also helps finance some social and community infrastructures like markets, bus stations, water supply, and public lighting.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: number of taxpayers grew by 58% from 2015 to April 2021 (MINFI)

cameroon-number-of-taxpayers-grew-by-58-from-2015-to-april-2021-minfi
Between 2015 and April 2021, the number of taxpayers in Cameroon’s taxpayer directory grew from 89,741 to 140,000, representing a 58% rise, data from the...

Frédéric Debord, CEO of Orange Cameroon, leaves Cameroon amid accusations of ethical violation

frederic-debord-ceo-of-orange-cameroon-leaves-cameroon-amid-accusations-of-ethical-violation
Frédéric Debord (photo), CEO of Orange Cameroon, left Cameroon on the night of July 14, 2020, an authorized source informs. A source at Orange Cameroon...

Ntui-Mankim road: China Rail Way 20 finally selected for the construction

ntui-mankim-road-china-rail-way-20-finally-selected-for-the-construction
The contract for the construction of the 96.7-km Ntui-Mankim road will finally be awarded to the Chinese firm China Rail Way 20. On July 5, 2021, Serge...

FEICOM injected XAF292 bln into 3601 communal projects in 2006-2020

feicom-injected-xaf292-bln-into-3601-communal-projects-in-2006-2020
Between 2006 and 2020, the special council support fund FEICOM raised over XAF894 billion of communal taxes, the fund reveals. Those taxes were...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »