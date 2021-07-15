logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 July 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: number of taxpayers grew by 58% from 2015 to April 2021 (MINFI)

Cameroon: number of taxpayers grew by 58% from 2015 to April 2021 (MINFI)
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 15 July 2021 17:11

(Business in Cameroon) - Between 2015 and April 2021, the number of taxpayers in Cameroon’s taxpayer directory grew from 89,741 to 140,000, representing a 58% rise, data from the Ministry of Finance (MINFI) shows.

According to the MINFI, this growth was recorded thanks to several actions undertaken by the tax administration. This includes an enhancement of the withholding tax mechanism that allows taxes to be collected when companies operating informally carry out commercial transactions with large companies. “Thanks to that mechanism, the tax administration raised over XAF50 billion of withheld and deducted taxes from the taxpayers operating in the informal sector,” the MINFI says.

Also, during the period under review, the tax administration consolidated its taxpayers' directory by subjecting access to some economic services like customs clearing, bank account opening, wire transfers, and participation in public tenders, to the obtention of a tax identification number.

In addition, the traceability of cash transactions has been strengthened by prohibiting the deduction of expenses worth at least XAF500,000 paid in cash for corporate income tax purposes and prohibiting the deduction of invoices worth at least XAF100,000 paid in cash for VAT purposes.

The MINFI nevertheless adds that the tax base is still narrow because a significant part of the economy is still operating in the informal sector. That part of the economy generates 45% of GDP but contributes less than 5% of taxes. In that informal part of the economy, tax collection is difficult because transactions are usually settled in cash, outside banking circuits and also because of tax avoidance.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: number of taxpayers grew by 58% from 2015 to April 2021 (MINFI)

cameroon-number-of-taxpayers-grew-by-58-from-2015-to-april-2021-minfi
Between 2015 and April 2021, the number of taxpayers in Cameroon’s taxpayer directory grew from 89,741 to 140,000, representing a 58% rise, data from the...

Frédéric Debord, CEO of Orange Cameroon, leaves Cameroon amid accusations of ethical violation

frederic-debord-ceo-of-orange-cameroon-leaves-cameroon-amid-accusations-of-ethical-violation
Frédéric Debord (photo), CEO of Orange Cameroon, left Cameroon on the night of July 14, 2020, an authorized source informs. A source at Orange Cameroon...

Ntui-Mankim road: China Rail Way 20 finally selected for the construction

ntui-mankim-road-china-rail-way-20-finally-selected-for-the-construction
The contract for the construction of the 96.7-km Ntui-Mankim road will finally be awarded to the Chinese firm China Rail Way 20. On July 5, 2021, Serge...

FEICOM injected XAF292 bln into 3601 communal projects in 2006-2020

feicom-injected-xaf292-bln-into-3601-communal-projects-in-2006-2020
Between 2006 and 2020, the special council support fund FEICOM raised over XAF894 billion of communal taxes, the fund reveals. Those taxes were...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n101: July-August 2021

The UK makes strategic moves in Cameroon

Alamine Ousmane Mey: “8% yearly growth over 10 years is a realistic target


Investir au Cameroun n111: Juillet - Août 2021

La Grande Bretagne avance ses pions au Cameroun

Alamine Ousmane Mey : « 8% de croissance annuelle sur 10 ans est un objectif tout à fait réaliste »