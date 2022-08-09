Cameroon: govt plans to collect CFA1,047bn in tax revenues in H2 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroon General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) plans to collect a total of CFA1,047 billion in non-oil tax revenues in the second half of 2022. For FY2020 as a whole, the Directorate is eying CFA2,184.8 billion. In H1 2022, the amount collected was 1,137.3 billion, up CFA139.2 billion YoY (+13.9%).

This good performance, the tax agency says, was motivated by various reforms, including the implementation of the tax on money transfers; taxation of taxpayers in the new non-profit system; the continued implementation of the integrated agent’s paradigm, allowing to broaden the base and reduce the size of the informal sector, to facilitate the taxation of the largest number of operators in these sectors and improve the VAT performance; the continuation of the tax auditing professionalization through the extension of the use of the "Fusion" tool to regional tax centers, the systematic use of expertise in tax auditing and the automated monitoring of the execution of tax auditing operations.

The tax administration also wants to focus on the generalization of telepayment as the exclusive tax payment method and the consolidation of the achievements made through renovated divisional tax centers. This will contribute to the modernization and dematerialization of SMEs’ management procedures.

