logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Land access promotion agency Maetur offers 15% discount on its lands in Buéa and Limbé

Cameroon: Land access promotion agency Maetur offers 15% discount on its lands in Buéa and Limbé
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 15 September 2020 14:53

(Business in Cameroon) - Maetur, the state agency in charge of the promotion of secured land access, has launched (since August 2020) a promotional campaign for its lands in Bota (Limbé) and Bokwango (Buéa), in the South West.

According to an ad published by the agency in the government daily Cameroon Tribune, Maetur is offering a 15% discount for any lot its clients will purchase in those two areas. The campaign which started in August will end on October 31, 2020.

The price per lot on the two sites is XAF22,000 and XAF25,000, we learn. According to internal sources, this campaign is one of the many usually launched to boost land access in the country.  

 BRM

back to top

Cameroon: Land access promotion agency Maetur offers 15% discount on its lands in Buéa and Limbé

cameroon-land-access-promotion-agency-maetur-offers-15-discount-on-its-lands-in-buea-and-limbe
Maetur, the state agency in charge of the promotion of secured land access, has launched (since August 2020) a promotional campaign for its lands in Bota...

Cameroon exported cocoa to 13 countries during the 2019-2020 campaign

cameroon-exported-cocoa-to-13-countries-during-the-2019-2020-campaign
During the 2019-2020 cocoa campaign (which ended on July 15, 2020) Cameroonian cocoa was exported to 13 countries. According to the campaign review...

Cameroon: 73% of woods supplied in the domestic market comes from illegal sources (FAO)

cameroon-73-of-woods-supplied-in-the-domestic-market-comes-from-illegal-sources-fao
Access to legal timber is still a major constraint for the development of SMEs in the Cameroonian timber processing industry. This is revealed by a note...

Cameroonian Pierre Ngon becomes MD of Benin/Niger cluster of Bolloré Transport & Logistics

cameroonian-pierre-ngon-becomes-md-of-benin-niger-cluster-of-bollore-transport-logistics
Cameroon’s native Pierre Ngoni is, since September 1, 2020, the new managing director of the Benin/Niger cluster of Bolloré Transport & Logistics....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier